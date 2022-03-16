Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $41.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

RUN opened at $28.37 on Monday. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,448 shares of company stock valued at $795,036. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

