Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

SUI stock opened at $172.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

