Summit X LLC Lowers Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Geron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,453 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.