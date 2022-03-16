Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYK traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.46 and its 200-day moving average is $262.42. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

