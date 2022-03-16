Streamr Price Reaches $0.0701 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $53.75 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

