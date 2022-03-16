Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $1,770.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

