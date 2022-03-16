Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 34,930 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 183,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

