Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 551 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XTN. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

XTN opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46.

