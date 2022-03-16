Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 734 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

