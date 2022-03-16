Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 664 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

