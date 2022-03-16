STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. 3,320,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,596. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.