Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $500.10 million, a P/E ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

