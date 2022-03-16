StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.85. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 155,567 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in StoneMor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StoneMor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in StoneMor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses on the sale of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches, and cemetery services.

