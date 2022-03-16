StockNews.com Upgrades C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Sell

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AI. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AI stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $88.42.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in C3.ai by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

