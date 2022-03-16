StockNews.com Downgrades Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

SMMT opened at $2.77 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 330,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 176,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

