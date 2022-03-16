StockNews.com Downgrades Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
SMMT opened at $2.77 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
