Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Standard Lithium and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Anthony Alvaro sold 38,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$312,887.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,467 shares in the company, valued at C$9,431,112.04.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

