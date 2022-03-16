Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of STMH stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Stem has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm is involved in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.