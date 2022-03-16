Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of STMH stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Stem has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.
Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)
