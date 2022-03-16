Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $15.26. Stellantis shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 45,860 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
