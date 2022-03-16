Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $15.26. Stellantis shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 45,860 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 477,480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

