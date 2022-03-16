Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of SCS opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 527.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

