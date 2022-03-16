State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 915 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Globe Life by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

NYSE GL opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $4,621,059 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

