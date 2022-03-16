State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,125 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ODP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ODP during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the second quarter worth about $397,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.90. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

