State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,215 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brinker International by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brinker International by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $77.82.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Brinker International Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.