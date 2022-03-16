State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,233 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 128,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

