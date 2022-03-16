State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $128.82 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.94.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

