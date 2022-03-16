State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.