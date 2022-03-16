Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $146.25

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.25 and last traded at $146.80, with a volume of 35543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.46.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

