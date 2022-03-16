Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $146.25

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.25 and last traded at $146.80, with a volume of 35543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.46.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $179.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

