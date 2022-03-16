Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.10) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.64.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPF remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.