STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $10,359,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

