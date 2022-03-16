Stacey L. Porter Sells 416 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Stacey L. Porter sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $17,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Outset Medical stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 124.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Outset Medical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

