STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.29

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.29 and last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 1334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

