St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given New GBX 1,610 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STJ. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.85) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($22.95) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635 ($21.26).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ opened at GBX 1,378 ($17.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,495.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,555.14. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.64), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($494,722.50).

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.