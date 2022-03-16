Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 328 ($4.27).
Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.45. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.04).
About Spirent Communications (Get Rating)
Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.
