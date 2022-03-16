Spire Wealth Management Has $628,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

