Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2,508.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,375,850. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

