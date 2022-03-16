Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

