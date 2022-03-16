Spire Wealth Management Acquires 326 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

NYSE MLM opened at $380.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.77 and its 200-day moving average is $391.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.