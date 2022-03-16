Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.51.

SPIR stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Spire has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

