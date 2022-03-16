Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPXSF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
