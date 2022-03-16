SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

