S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.69.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.29. 28,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,606. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.60 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

