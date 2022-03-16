Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.