SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

