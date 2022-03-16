SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

