Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.75. 860,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

