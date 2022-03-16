Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the February 13th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPL opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

