Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 100,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 54,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.