SOL Capital Management CO Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 832,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

