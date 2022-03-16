SOL Capital Management CO Purchases Shares of 8,305 Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.