SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 832,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $104.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

